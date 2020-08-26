Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Home Issue 34 Wakefield concedes in Braitling
Issue 34Volume 25

Wakefield concedes in Braitling

By Erwin Chlanda
0
22

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Dale Wakefield (Labor) has conceded defeat in the keenly contested seat of Braitling which she won from CLP Chief Minister Adam Giles by 27 votes in 2016.

She held the difficult portfolio of Families, widely seen to be responsible for the failing policies for young offenders.

Newcomer to politics, Joshua Burgoyne (CLP) will be the new Member.

There are still no results in Namatjira and Araluen where postal votes as late as end of next week will be decisive.

Ms Wakefield said on Facebook a short while ago: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve the people of Braitling, Alice Springs and the Territory for the past four years.

“To all my volunteers, supporters, colleagues, staff, family and friends who have put in the hard yards – I want to say the biggest thank you.

“I love this town. Alice Springs is my home and where I have chosen to raise my family.

“Whilst I will no longer be your Member for Braitling, in whatever capacity and whatever my next adventure is, I will always be championing Alice Springs.”

Photo: One vote she was sure to get.

Previous articleA touch of light: cartwheeling galahs
Erwin Chlandahttps://alicespringsnews.com.au

RELATED ARTICLES

Issue 35

A touch of light: cartwheeling galahs

Erwin Chlanda - 7
By MIKE GILLAM All photos © Mike Gillam  Ahhh, the sound of baby galahs crying for food, aaarga aaarga aaaarga followed by the rapid swallow and...
Read more
Issue 34

Four more years of spin

Erwin Chlanda - 4
COMMENT by ERWIN CHLANDA “Media out!” That was the impertinent instruction from Dale Wakefield’s minder when I arrived at Labor’s “after party” in the Todd Tavern...
Read more
Issue 35

NT should follow ACT lead: raise the age of criminal responsibility

Erwin Chlanda - 1
The Central Australian Youth Justice (CAYJ) Network welcomes the vote by the ACT Legislative Assembly to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

POSITION VACANT

©