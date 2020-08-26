Wakefield concedes in Braitling

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Dale Wakefield (Labor) has conceded defeat in the keenly contested seat of Braitling which she won from CLP Chief Minister Adam Giles by 27 votes in 2016.

She held the difficult portfolio of Families, widely seen to be responsible for the failing policies for young offenders.

Newcomer to politics, Joshua Burgoyne (CLP) will be the new Member.

There are still no results in Namatjira and Araluen where postal votes as late as end of next week will be decisive.

Ms Wakefield said on Facebook a short while ago: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve the people of Braitling, Alice Springs and the Territory for the past four years.

“To all my volunteers, supporters, colleagues, staff, family and friends who have put in the hard yards – I want to say the biggest thank you.

“I love this town. Alice Springs is my home and where I have chosen to raise my family.

“Whilst I will no longer be your Member for Braitling, in whatever capacity and whatever my next adventure is, I will always be championing Alice Springs.”

Photo: One vote she was sure to get.