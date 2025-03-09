Car-nage on our highways: 263 dead roos in 250 km

By Dr FIONA WALSH
Why do we continue to allow and accept the deaths of animals on our roads?
I recognise that global warming, wildfires and floods accelerated by profiteers are beyond the immediate control of many of us. They too hurt many native animals.
This was one of only two living kangaroos I saw in 1,300 km from Port Augusta to Alice Springs.
But there is something we can all do. We can all can drive more slowly and carefully. Can this include truck and road train drivers who haul for freight company bosses?
I’ve recently driven more than 6,000 km in a loop from Mparntwe Alice Springs to the east coast and home again. My first holiday in eight years. I saw animals killed on roads in the NT, SA, Victoria and southern NSW. Unexpectedly, this became a topic of conversation with friends met as I travelled. They echoed the concerns, and a few are acting on them.
I’m an ecologist with strong feelings for animals both native and introduced. For the long solo drive, I’d set myself a few rules like be at my destination well before dusk, don’t drive at night, drive slowly, stay alert, keep the windscreen clean so I could see well etc.
These guides were for the well-being of myself and my two companion dogs. But it was also for the well-being of animals on the road. To my knowledge, I did not kill any mammals, reptiles or birds on the long journey. I winced and apologised when I hit grasshoppers or butterflies.
I passed many dead mammals: , a Southern Greater Glider and others. Many dead birds: Wedgetail eagles, kites, Sulphur crested cockatoos (12 dead in a few hundred metres on the Hume Highway), Magpies, Galahs, Port Lincoln Parrots, a Superb Lyrebird, others. Plus, an uncountable number of reptiles.
To see the dead Kangaroos reminded me of one of my own dogs who is similar in colour with a fine coat and long fair limbs. The dead Wombats really hurt me as the younger of my son’s had the nickname Wombat.
To see a Wombat upright, like it is having a squat by the road, but dead brought tears to my eyes. My older son has the nickname Poss or Possum. I would have shut my eyes if I hadn’t t needed them open to watch the white lines.
Driving solo I was lonely in my grief for these beings. I tried not to see the animals, but it was as if they were still leaping and bounding into my vision. I wanted not to see them, but I did. How do you cope with seeing dead animals?
East of Melbourne in the Mornington Peninsula area, I lamented to an erstwhile Alice Springs friend about the numbers of dead animals. They too were gravely concerned about the carnage.
So, they’re planning to do a Wildcare course that will qualify them to safely check animals on the road to assess death, injuries, look for pouch young and more. They’re also recording road kills to the app iNaturalist.
They spoke of a local residents’ group “Watch for Wildlife” who put their own funds and time into actions including making signs that ask drivers to respect wildlife. Their local council supports Watch for Wildlife putting out the signs that comply with road signage rules.
North-east on the Princes Highway, I looked over the body of a Superb lyrebird. Being from the NT and WA, I’d never seen a Lyrebird before. That the first one I saw was dead is heart-rending.
His body inert but undamaged. He will never call, mimic other creatures, display his magnificent plumage or have chicks again. An Alice friend, who’d also driven to the Sapphire Coast in southern NSW past similar roadside tragedies, had offered a prayer for each deceased animal she passed.
At Bermagui, I’d blithely mentioned to a past colleague from CSIRO Alice days that I’d seen hundreds of dead animals. “Hundreds?” she questioned. Then I wondered if I was exaggerating.
A Superb Lyrebird killed on the Princes Highway. A male in breeding plumage so more than seven years old.
Heading home, I left Mildura early as the day was to reach 40oC.
In the Riverina, there was a poignant sight. Driving by a clear paddock, I saw a single Emu standing still and looking around. That struck me as unusual as Emu are family animals who move a lot.
A little further on was one adult Emu with two younger ones, teenagers. This threesome was also standing still and looking around. How odd. Then a little further on the Sturt Highway I saw what might explain the strange Emu behaviour.
There was one then another then another dead Emu, just killed. Three dead teenagers. Were the others looking for their kin?
Who are the drivers responsible for such deaths? If these animals were human, then the drivers would be known to authorities. In their district, one friend speculated whether truck drivers were the culprits, but they said they don’t know the actual mix of vehicles hitting animals.
In the Quorn district, another friend suggested that most of the dead Euros between Quorn and Port Augusta were probably killed by tradies commuting to and from jobs. On the highways, road train drivers who travel day and night are likely to be the more common slaughterers. There is logic but uncertainties too behind each of the suggestions.
The Stuart Highway stretch from Port Augusta to Glendambo reminded me of my father’s family images of the Belgian Flanders Fields from World War 1. One dead being after another.
So, I started counting kangaroos from Glendambo to Coober Pedy. That is a neat 250 km distance. Concentrating hard, I noted 263 dead kangaroos on the road. That is an underestimate as I did not count piles of bones or carcasses off the road indicated by carnivals of crows.
There was more than one dead kangaroo each 0.9 km. I saw only two living kangaroos from Port Augusta to Alice Springs.
So, I had underestimated the overall count to my friend in Bermagui, it was probably more than a thousand dead animals I’d seen along my journey.
One of many dead Red kangaroos recently killed on the Stuart Highway. The high number indicated that animals had come into roadsides to feed during widespread dry and hot conditions; it was 47 OC in Coober Pedy the previous day.
To my surprise, more than a third of the 268 kangaroos appeared to be recent deaths, of the last day or so. Why were there so many dead in this hot period?
A peril of Australian roads in rangeland country is that the hard bitumen sheds water onto the road margin. This encourages the growth of scant green grass. The roadside grass draws animals in, who then become vulnerable to our attitudes and vehicle speeds.
In hot rainless periods, the feed and waterholes of native animals dispersed patchily across landscapes dries out.
“But there are plenty more roos” you might say. How do you know? By contrast, I worry we may be seeing the last animals in some stretches of country. For most species, there is no population study data. So how do we know what the impacts on populations are or their capacity to recover?
If you drive road trains or trucks or caravans or utes or cars or any other vehicle on open roads, please consider the following:
- Drive slowly enough to allow safe stopping to save animals.
- Be alert and prepared to avoid animals.
- If you’re a passenger, ask the driver to slow.
- Avoid driving at dawn and dusk.
- When you see animals, dip your high beam and LEDs so animals are not blinded and confused.
- Shift attitudes toward wildlife: please stop putting speed and profits ahead of the well-being of wildlife.
- Imagine if these animals were your family or friends.
I wrote this article as a volunteer. If you know of other information or relevant research please share them in comments.
ABOVE:A dead kangaroo ahead on a Stuart Highway rumble line alongside a caution drivers of phone use hazards. Presumably thousands of dollars are spent on such signage. Are the allocations equitable between people and animals? AT TOP: Stuart Highway. Kangaroo 219 of 263 dead animals in 250 kms.
I was also struck by how many dead kangaroos I came across when I drove that stretch of highway in January this year. It was more than I’ve ever seen before. Good on you Fiona for writing this piece about it and raising the issue.
I’m quite certain that powerful led driving lights have dramatically increased the carnage and with it driver behaviour.
Many drive faster at night with the confidence of improved lighting thats invariably dazzling for roadside wildlife.
I do a lot of night driving and have not hit a roo in the past four decades.
I limit speed to about 90kph and flick my high beam rapidly on and off when I see roos and that usually breaks the spell and moves them away. Occasionally I need to apply the brakes and such actions are not really practical for truck drivers.
Fortunately quite a few locals regularly stop to drag carcasses off the road so that wedge-tails don’t join the carnage.
The second paragraph of the above article I saw the words “global warming”. That was enough for me.
Thanks for highlighting this frightful ongoing carnage. Can’t help but reflect many of the dead animals are mob or family members and of the ripple out impact on their families; like the emus you saw, and like the thousands unseen Another helpful thing: Carry sturdy gloves and a shovel to remove carcasses from the roadway.
This is heartbreaking to read and imagine the pain and suffering so many left there on the hot road.
Something has to be done about it. All international visitors comment on this carnage. It affects people so badly to witness this. It needs to be publicised. It should be a crime.
@ AJB: A month ago you objected to my using the word “fascism” in an article I wrote. Now you seem to have a problem with Fiona Walsh’s use of “global warming”. Sorry, but I think they are both real.
@ Fiona: I told you sometime ago that on the Tanami road and Nyirrpi road, kangaroos have been missing for the last few years. Very occasionally a few are seen, but nowhere near as many as before.
Like myself my Warlpiri friends have no idea why this is so.
If they return I assure you we’ll do our best not to contribute to the carnage.
The carnage described is sad and distressing, but solutions are not easy. I think most of the Stuart Highway deaths would be caused by night time road trains.
They travel at night to avoid the erratic, slow and often oblivious grey nomads with their caravans. And the heat.
As Mike has pointed out, braking a road train for a roo is not feasible, even if driving slower.
The only real solution I can see is fencing the highway with roo-proof fence. At astronomical cost.
As for emus, no amount of defensive driving works.
I have been knocked off my motorcycle twice by emus rocketing out of nowhere in broad daylight.
They have a tendency to set themselves on a collision course with moving objects.
They have been known to run into the sides of moving vehicles.
I always slow right down if I see emus, and watch the other side of the road to look for the straggler that’s going to run across the road to its mates.
And often get following vehicles up my arse, and pulling out to overtake.
I have driven tens of thousands of km in the outback over four or five decades, and have not hit a mammal in that time. I don’t drive at dusk, or at night except in an emergency, but many others do not have a choice. “A crime” ? come on Janet, please be realistic.
And Frank, unsealed roads do not have the water accumulating properties that sealed roads do. Not that that’s sufficient explanation. Dry times? Roos would be centred around permanent water, including stock troughs. Hunting? An abundance of dingoes?
Janet raises the killing of wild animals by cars as a crime.
Charlie both presumes it is not and denigrates her comment. (For Alice locals, Janet is an internationally-regarded environmental artist who visits Central Australia).
To me such killings are moral crimes. In some states they could be legally recognised crimes too.
A cruelty complaint can be made in relation to:
• animals that are hurt or abused
• neglected or abandoned animals
Arguably, both points are relevant to animal victims on roads. It would take searches to see what convictions have been made.
I’m surprised that some readers indicate that killing by road trains or other vehicles is acceptable. If the risks are so high, should vehicles have a lower speed limit so they can stop more safely? Yes, in my view even if it means accepting longer freight times and less profits. Also, freight should be shifted from roads to rails.
Mike offers actions like lowering LED and high beams as appropriate.
That this is a national issue was identified in a 2024 article someone sent me. The title is Ten Million Animals Die on [Australia’s] Roads Each Year.
And the issue is topical in Victoria, NSW and other states with RACs having position statements.
Notably: “Experts agree that the best solution to driving around wildlife and avoiding hitting native species is to slow down on the road.” In NSW, there are actions to reduce road speed limits in some areas.
Thanks to other readers who’ve offered their experiences or concern to the issues raised here.
Fiona,
I cannot see that a request to be realistic is denigrating.
I just envisaged popping in to the Alice Police Station.
“Officer, I witnessed a road train collide with a kangaroo about 2.00am this morning, somewhere between Erldunda and Kulgera.”
You say “could be legally recognised crimes”.
I followed the link you provided which lead to a Victorian Agriculture Department website that dealt “primarily with matters concerning commercial livestock”.
Its relevance to roadkill was not apparent.
I agree that freight should be on rail if possible, but for much of the road freight to Alice, rail is not practical, as was pointed out by myself and many others before the Alice-Darwin link was built.
And how many animals are killed by trains? Out of sight, out of mind perhaps.
I have driven at 30 to 40 km/h for short distances in wildlife areas in Tassie, but that speed for a 1000 km in the Centre is not “realistic”.
I have suggested a solution, (fencing) which for all its cost may be more practical than slow, daylight, road trains, or rail freight.
I admit that I may not be as sensitive as “internationally-regarded environmental artist”.
I grew up on a farm.
In a very dry time in Western NSW in the early eighties I saw kangaroos dying of starvation.
For a wild animal, dying a “natural death” can be much more brutal than any collision with a vehicle could be.