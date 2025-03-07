Union asks Police Commissioner to resign

By ERWIN CHLANDA
The entire executive board of the NT Police Association (NTPA) is calling upon Police Commissioner Michael Murphy to tender his resignation.
This follows his outing himself as the senior executive public officer found by ICAC to have displayed unsatisfactory conduct in relation to the management of a conflict of interest in a recruitment process.
In a media statement yesterday, which contained his title but not his name, Commissioner Murphy said: “I accept that I should have dealt better with a conflict of interest, a friendship and a referee report in relation to an appointee.
“On reflection, I should have managed the friendship and the conflict of interest to a higher standard and on at least one occasion should have recused myself from the appointment process in order to ensure community confidence.”
NTPA President Nathan Finn says in a media statement: “In 2024, Commissioner Murphy chaired a promotional panel that appointed his friend to an Executive position with the NT Police Force – while also supplying the candidate with his personal resume and acting as a personal referee to the applicant.
“This blatant improper conduct raises serious ethical concerns and further erodes trust within the ranks of the NT Police Force.
“This is yet another example of the NT Police Force Executive failing to uphold the very standards they demand of others. It is a slap in the face to the hardworking men and women on the ground who put their lives on the line every day.
“We also have grave concerns over the potential complicity of other panel members in the Commissioner’s unacceptable conduct in not properly managing what is an obvious serious conflict of interest.
“To say that the applicant was awarded the position on merit in this case is not sustainable when such a clear conflict of interest existed and was not managed,” says Mr Finn.
Commissioner Murphy, formerly serving in Alice Springs, says in his statement: “I have accepted the two recommendations made by the ICAC and have commenced the process of implementing them.
“I am committed to developing a clear written policy position for police executive recruitments, and to developing an education and training program for all members that gives clear guidance for the identification, disclosure and management of conflicts of interest.”
PHOTO: Commissioner Murphy at the Garma Festival.
UPDATE 3pm March 9, 2025:
Chief Minister Lia Finocciaro said in a media statement last night that she informed Commissioner Murphy he has lost the confidence of the Government and gave him the opportunity to resign. The Police Commissioner was asked to go on leave effective immediately.
Martin Dole APM is now the Acting Police Commissioner.
I have now begun the process to terminate the appointment of the Police Commissioner, says Ms Finocchiaro.
This process requires natural justice to Michael Murphy, and involves Cabinet, Executive Council and advice to the Administrator on termination.
“The terms and conditions of his appointment in 2023 requires payment of six months remuneration upon termination.”
The moment Commissioner Murphy had his forehead daubed with white clay(?) and he’d apologised to the Yolngu for past police injustices, his career was doomed.
The NTPA immediately objected, he should have consulted them, they claimed. Murphy resigned as a member of the NTPA.
So there they were waiting for him to make a false move. They finally got their gotcha moment when he got caught helping a mate. Nothing as drastic as selling the TIO, or allowing the fracking of a sedimentary basin, but unethical all the same.
Don’t forget that Murphy’s predecessor met a similar fate. Jamie Chalker refused to fall on his sword and cost the NT taxpayers an undisclosed motza in an out of court unfair dismissal settlement.
When Commissioner Chalker flew to Yuendumu after a police shooting the NTPA accused him of politicising the tragedy. It was nothing of the sort, I was here, his gesture was much appreciated by the Yuendumu community.
Not so the 35 or so armed police who swarmed over Yuendumu in the aftermath of the shooting, expecting a riot that never happened.
Subsequently the NTPA surveyed the membership. One of the questions of the survey asked members to rate how Chalker had dealt with the “Yuendumu Incident”. The survey came to the conclusion that the majority of members (around 80%, if my memory serves me) had no confidence in their commissioner. The NTPA then lobbied the Government to sack Chalker, which they did.
Which all begs the question – who runs NT Police?