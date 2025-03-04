$120m owed in fines by slow payers

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Four months after Parliament dealt with $121.5m in unpaid fines just $5.5m has been recovered, about 4%.

There are currently “around” 206,000 outstanding fines and infringements, according to a statement in November by Minister for Corporate and Digital Development Joshua Burgoyne.

Of this amount, more than $104 million is owed to the Territory Government.

“This is a massive blunder that has gone on for years under the former government,” thundered Mr Burgoyne.

What was previously an “arduous application process” last year’s amendments permit enforcement orders to be made using “computer programs for decision making which will increase efficiency”.

It also clearly raises Robotax concerns.

According to the NT Government website, if you do not pay your fine, any of the following can happen: You can receive more penalties and have to pay more money; you can have your driver’s licence or vehicle registration suspended; you can have your property seized or sold; the amount can be taken out of your salary or wages; you can be be ordered to do community work or you can have your vehicle immobilised by wheel clamps.

“You must pay the whole amount,” says the website.

