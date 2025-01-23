He eats cockatoos for breakfast: Australia’s rarest bird of prey

Ecologist Tim Henderson has captured incredible photographs in Newhaven, west of Alice Springs, of the endangered Red Goshawk, the first time it’s been confirmed in the region for three decades.
It was listed as endangered in 2023 and has gone extinct from most of eastern Australia. Researchers are still trying to work out why these birds make long flights from their nesting habitat in tropical northern Australia into the arid inland.
“This record adds another piece to the puzzle,” says Dr Henderson.
Blue Lagoon at Newhaven.
“Last week I was out radio-tracking some possums in the northern part of the sanctuary when I saw this large, reddish-brown bird of prey flying overhead, which looked different to any species I’d expect to see out here.”
Newhaven is a long way from the areas where Red Goshawks have been recorded breeding in recent years. The desert sanctuary covers an area larger than the ACT, including ancient sandstone ranges, spinifex plains and patches of mulga woodland; all managed for conservation by the non-profit Australian Wildlife Conservancy.
Dr Rich Seaton of Birdlife Australia, says: “It has beautiful, barred plumage; long, broad wings with finger-like feathers; and big feet and talons for hunting other birds. They’re quite fearsome – there are not too many predators that would take on a Sulphur-crested Cockatoo, but this thing eats them for breakfast.
“It’s an ambush predator, sitting in the branches under the canopy waiting for birds like lorikeets, cockatoos and even kookaburras to pass by. They are incredibly fast and impressive flyers and can chase down prey from a standing start.
“GPS tracking has shown young birds regularly move inland after leaving the nest around December and January, and this photo not only validates this, but provides the opportunity to learn more about what these birds are up to in the arid zone.
“For example, although we have a good idea of what they are feeding on in the tropics where they are more usually found. What they eat during these forays inland is entirely unknown.”
Wind turbines are one of the reasons that the eagles and hawks and all other birds are killed.
This is the bird I believe I saw at Tallebudgera Creek about tree years ago. I was in a small canoe beside a small sand island. The bird was perched high above the creek. I couldn’t take my eyes off it. I searched ornithologies in an attempt to identify it and Red Goshawk was what I concluded.
A win for AWC on their Newhaven conservation area. They are a great organisation.
Canberra also has wedgetail eagles. It’s wonderful to see them fly across the valley. They spot an updraft and fly a beeline to the updraft and either hunt for something on the ground or go to another updraft.
I remember sitting with Mr David Fleay in his house yard up at Fleay’s Fauna Reserve back in the last century. We were throwing strips of beef out to the Whistling Kites nest above us.
He was telling me about his sightings of the Red Gos and how swift it was.
This was of great interest to me as a raptor nut. A great memory of a great bloke discussing a great bird.
