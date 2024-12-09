Tuesday, December 10, 2024

The freedom of the press still furnishes that check upon government which no constitution has ever been able to provide – Chicago Tribune.

Finke Desert Race court action stopped

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Action against Finke Desert Race Inc by the NT Motor Accident Commission over the death of a spectator has been stopped.

A Notice of Discontinuance has been filed on November 18. The case had been before the Supreme Court under the file number 2024/02067/SC.

A spokesman for the commission says the terns of any settlement will not be disclosed.

Canberra man Nigel Harris, 60, a keen amateur photographer, died from multiple blunt-force injuries when a competing trophy truck, its steering broken when hitting two bumps, crashed into spectators during the 2021 Finke Desert Race.

Coroner Elisabeth Armitage earlier this year found protection of spectators from significant known risks were “entirely inadequate”.

Both Motorsport Australia and the Finke committee, aware of the “extreme” danger to spectators for years, had done “little to nothing” to mitigate the risks, the ABC reported from Judge Armitage’s enquiry.

The race organisation did not respond to calls from the Alice Springs News seeking comment.

PHOTO from the Supreme Court shows Mr Harris a moment before he was hit.

