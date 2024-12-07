South of the Gap: gallery fight goes on

By KIERAN FINNANE

Grassroots opposition to the location of the Territory government’s art gallery project anywhere within the Anzac Hill precinct continues.

The scaled-down version of the project proposed by the new CLP Government scarcely rated a mention at Thursday evening’s South of the Gap rally.

Whether it’s a three-storey building squeezed into the carpark on Wills Terrace opposite the pub, or the former government’s elaborate $7m design for the site further north along the river, it’s not welcome in this area, say a group of Arrernte Traditional Owners and supporters from the community.

Their “South of the Gap” slogan suggests an alternative location, but their focus is chiefy on protecting the women’s sacred site in the vicinity of the hill, where they held their last rally.

On Thursday they rallied at the courthouse lawns. Behind them, the multi-storey edifice of the Supreme Court (above, centre rear) drew a number of scornful references.

It was seen as likely comparable to the CLP’s proposed three-storey structure on a cramped site – not the kind of building they want in this town, especially when the money could go to actually helping people, young people in particular.

The CLP’s preservation of Anzac Oval was welcomed. It’s a community facility with a long history, acknowledged Traditional Owner Faron Peckham, “the first green oval in the Northern Territory.”

Otherwise, what politicians have or have not said about the gallery is of little concern to them, said Mr Peckham (below).

“For us, it’s about our community, about this Country, and more importantly it’s about our sacred sites.”

His conception of community is broad.

Mparntwe is a place where “many cultures meet, where we all leave our footprints” but this a responsibility as well as a privilege.

“These lands are shared, sacred and alive with history,” he said.

“If we listen and see beyond our world views, we can share each other’s views.

“By coming together as a community, we can care for this place – this Mparntwe, this Alice Springs …

“When we look after the land, the land looks after us. The Country does not discriminate, only people do.”

Taking up this responsibility holds a great promise, he argued:

“Let us imagine what we could achieve if we came together, bringing all our perspectives and differences to build a stronger community for the future.”

He tried to convey what sacred sites means to Arrernte people:

“These sites are not just stories of the past, they are the essence of who we are today and guide us into the future.

“[They] are not simply places. They are custodians of knowledge, spirituality and life itself.”

The site in question being a women’s site, he then handed over to his mother Elaine Peckham and his aunty Doris Stuart, among the custodians of this Country who “have been criticised, devalued and disrespected by not even being asked what they think.”

Mrs Stuart, in particular, has been loud and clear on her opposition to siting of the gallery in the Anzac Hill precinct. The former government did its best to isolate her; the current government did not even make mention of Traditional Owners when they made their recent announcement. For the CLP it was more about the rugby oval than a cultural project of supposed national significance.

On Thursday she was not isolated. Her “granny” Ngarla Kunoth-Monks was MC for the event. The Liddle family were there in good number, and some of them spoke.

Among brief comments from Barbara Satour (nee Liddle) was a reflection of the kind of community Mr Peckham had alluded to: she was glad to see her neighbours there, smiling at a row of non-Aboriginal people smiling back, who have made their home here – “chosen to belong,” as Mr Peckham would put it.

Mrs Stuart said what she has said so often:

“We’re here to make sure that women’s site is protected from other stories. We don’t want those stories put on top of what we’ve grown up with, what we get our connection from …

“That gallery has to go, wherever, not here!”

Mrs Peckham spoke of the struggle and pain of standing up to government plans, whether it’s the Intervention or a high-rise building on a sacred site.

“We don’t want any more of that, enough is enough,” she said.

Still, she is “not going to lie down”.

“I walk the streets of Mparntwe Alice Springs with my head held high and proud of who I am.”

She is proud too of the passing of knowledge and strength “from generation to generation” as evidenced in her son Faron’s speech.

Yvonne Driscoll and Edan Baxter are among those who work with Mr Peckham on this South of the Gap organising.

Ms Driscoll was at the fore of the push to save Anzac Oval but in the course of that campaign was won over to the South of the Gap cause. Even though the oval has now been saved, she won’t be giving up the fight, she said.

There will be other actions organised, but meanwhile Mr Baxter urged all present to talk about the issues with family and friends, and to raise them with politicians, both Territory and Federal, especially now that MHR for Lingiari Marion Scrymgour has foreshadowed a possible intervention by the Federal Government which is stumping up $80m for the gallery.

Photo at top: From left Faron Peckham, Elaine Peckham, Doris Stuart, Ngarla Kunoth-Monks