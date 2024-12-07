Six storeys, and vested interest questions

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The new government has inherited a conundrum from its Labor predecessor which made a deal for 72 units with the latest intending residential developers of the Melanka block.

The project depends on the Planning Minister lifting the height limit from three storeys to six.

The question may arise whether the Minister, in making his decision, is acting as a representative of the people of Alice Springs or to protect a deal between his government and major commercial interests. This could taint the process by vested interest suspicions.

Of course, the same problem would have been faced by the ALP’s Minister.

Through no fault of his, all this has now landed in the lap of the new Minister, Josh Burgoyne.

It’s an issue of great interest to Town Council Member Marli Banks (pictured).

She is campaigning for keeping the height limit where it is and invites the public to support a petition.

“By establishing clear regulations government can effectively encourage private sector investment,” says Cr Banks.

“Well designed policies can stimulate confidence among investors, leading to sustainable economic development.”

It is clear that Mr Burgoyne, who was not available for comment today, and his government will need to come to grips with this problem: Will he be seen as acting in the interest of the public, or to protect a deal with the huge Sitzler construction company and interests linked to the powerful Aboriginal Centrecorp.

The block in Todd Street just outside the CBD has a chequered history: In 2014 an eight-story complex had received consent but failed to proceed.

Cr Banks says in a flyer the developer “aims to construct large tower blocks intended to accommodate Fly-In-Fly-Out (FIFO) workers.

“This project not only undermines community well-being, but also violates our town’s building regulations. Specifically, it disregards the limit of three stories for residential developments, instead seeking approval for buildings that are twice the allowed height.

“Alice Springs has always been a low-rise town. These high-rise buildings are not in line with the character of the town, threatening the unique atmosphere that makes Alice Springs special.

“It’s a model that relies on government support to stay viable, benefiting only a few private interests while the community bears the impact. There’s no mention in the plans about fostering long-term personal investment in the town, focusing instead on accommodations that serve transient workers​,” says Cr Banks.

“The entire process has lacked transparency, and the community feels shut out. Decisions that directly affect our daily lives, the town’s character, and local services have been made without meaningful consultation or public input. Residents are left feeling unheard and excluded.”

PHOTO at top: Drawing of the eight storey complex approved 10 years ago but failed to go ahead.