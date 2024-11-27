DIY welfare group puts numbers to its proud record

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Ngaanyatjarra Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Women’s Council is a bit of a mouthful, so just call them NPY and be amazed at its achievements since 1980, spreading across 350,000 square kilometres in the south-west of the NT, the Top End of SA and a big patch of eastern WA.

Over the decades they won a years long battle for alcohol control on their patch, supported their Arrernte sisters fighting a dam in Alice Springs, danced at the Olympic Games, initiated the introduction of cross border justice administration and saved countless lives by being part of the “un-sniffable” low octane fuel campaign.

As the airwaves are full of talking from politicians, activists and coroners, mostly about dollar figures with lots of zeros, Alice Springs based NPY is putting real numbers to its accomplishments in 2024.

4160 hours of Ngangkari healing in hospitals and community: We employed 45 ngangkari and Anangu mental health advocates to support community health and wellbeing, developed 9 new bi-lingual mental health resources and delivered Uti Kulintjaku activities in 11 NPY communities.

581 women supported by the domestic and family violence service: We responded to 5428 calls to our emergency number resulting in 6158 episodes of care to Anangu women experiencing domestic & family violence.

42,370 attendances at youth activities: We delivered 6307 hrs of youth recreation activity to keep young people active, engaged and reaching for the stars.

240 Anangu with a disability supported with their NDIS plan advocacy, NDID appeals and access to social events: 280 Anangu elders were cared for with social support, specialist equipment, respite and transport and 134 carers were supported to give the best care they can to family.

6263 episodes of care given to children and families keeping them healthy and safe: 155 nutrition workshops were delivered to 966 people and we advocated for parents impacted by the Child Protection System 498 times.

451 Tjanpi artists received an income from the sale of their artworks: $438,761 worth of artwork were sold, 13 national exhibitions were presented and 309 artists received skills development workshops in 11 remote communities.

In the year ending June 30, 2023 NPY received $20.8m in grants and $2.1m in other operating receipts.

Artists earned close to half a million dollars.