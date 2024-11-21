Gallery on half the Anzac oval carpark

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Aboriginal art gallery, now known as ATSIAGA, will be placed on about half of the present Anzac Oval car park in Wills Terrace.

ATSIAGA stands for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Gallery of Australia, suggesting the plan still has ambitions for national status.

It will be surrounded by “current and additional” car parking at the western side, the existing Anzac Oval, and a small open space adjoining the Over 50 premises.

There will be additional car parking where the old high school was demolished, to the north of the oval.

This was announced by Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro this morning.

“We have listened to the people of Alice Springs,” she says in a media announcement.

However there was no mention of the assertive campaign by traditional custodians who want the gallery to be built south of The Gap.

Ms Finocchiaro announced that design and scale of the gallery will be revised to a three-storey 4,000sqm building to ensure it fits within the wider Masterplan revealed this morning.

“This will be delivered to a budget of $149 million.

“The CLP will reinstate Anzac Oval as a rugby field with restoration works to commence and be complete in time for the rugby season in February 2025.”

PLAN AT TOP: The words “Anzac Hill” were added by the Alice Springs News to the government-supplied image.