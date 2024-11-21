Gallery on half the Anzac oval carpark

By ERWIN CHLANDA
The Aboriginal art gallery, now known as ATSIAGA, will be placed on about half of the present Anzac Oval car park in Wills Terrace.
ATSIAGA stands for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Gallery of Australia, suggesting the plan still has ambitions for national status.
It will be surrounded by “current and additional” car parking at the western side, the existing Anzac Oval, and a small open space adjoining the Over 50 premises.
There will be additional car parking where the old high school was demolished, to the north of the oval.
This was announced by Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro this morning.
“We have listened to the people of Alice Springs,” she says in a media announcement.
However there was no mention of the assertive campaign by traditional custodians who want the gallery to be built south of The Gap.
Ms Finocchiaro announced that design and scale of the gallery will be revised to a three-storey 4,000sqm building to ensure it fits within the wider Masterplan revealed this morning.
“This will be delivered to a budget of $149 million.
“The CLP will reinstate Anzac Oval as a rugby field with restoration works to commence and be complete in time for the rugby season in February 2025.”
PLAN AT TOP: The words “Anzac Hill” were added by the Alice Springs News to the government-supplied image.
An insult. An embarrassment.
What was supposed to be a celebration of the culture of Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Islander peoples has been made to play second fiddle to a rugby field and the mediocre vision of the local tourism lobby.
The rot set in with the intervention of former Chief Minister Michael Gunner, when he turned his back on the original Indigenous-led steering committee of experts. The process has gone from bad to worse ever since, causing offence and hurt to many Mparntwe custodians, sowing unnecessary division, culminating in this announcement.
The CLP has now made clear that it is no more capable than Labor of understanding the potential of this project, let alone delivering it.
Todays CLP idiots are as vile as Gunner’s Labor flogs who have no ability at all to display or implement common decency in our now destroyed town. As history shall record sadly.