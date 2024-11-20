Bringing health care to The Rock

She calls it “the best commute in the world,” 30 minutes from Yulara through the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, past The Rock to Mutitjulu.

That’s where the former Sydney sider is the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM) registrar.

At age 15 Sophie Collins took part in a cultural exchange program between her urban high school and the community. She became immersed in the Pitjantjatjara language and cultural traditions of the Anangu.

“It was my first time leaving the city,” she recalls. “I remember sitting around the fire, watching the women make damper, sharing their stories so generously. It stayed with me.”

After studying medicine at the University of Newcastle she took placements in Aboriginal community-controlled clinics in Newcastle and Darwin before deciding on internship in Alice Springs, the nearest hospital to Mutitjulu. She undertook her Advanced Skills Training in Emergency Medicine.

“Working in the hospital, especially in the emergency department, I was constantly witnessing the end result of chronic diseases,” Sophie says.

“For me this really underlined the importance of high-quality primary healthcare.”

In addition to her interest in preventative medicine, Sophie says she is particularly passionate about addressing health inequities through “culturally safe, community-led care.

“It’s really important to empower communities to improve their own health outcomes,” she says.

“Aboriginal Community-Controlled Health Services like Central Australian Aboriginal Congress play an essential role.

“It’s a privilege to work for a strong Aboriginal organisation with a proud history of advocacy and activism.”

Working in Mutitjulu, a community of about 400 people, does come with challenges. The clinic’s resources are limited. Blood tests are sent as far as Perth for analysis, and results can take days to return.

Sophie is undergoing ultrasound training to improve diagnostic capabilities locally, as most patients have to travel almost 500km to Alice Springs to get an x-ray.

“One of the things I love most is the ability for people to just drop in without an appointment,” she says. “It’s all about building relationships, understanding who’s connected to who, and creating a sense of trust.

“There is a lot of opportunistic care, where an Aunty might bring a niece, and we end up having a conversation about both their health concerns and needs.

“The slower pace in Mutitjulu allows for more meaningful interactions and I enjoy having a good yarn with the people who come to the clinic.

“It really is a lot of fun, and everyone living and working here has a great sense of humour and warmth.”

In her free time, Sophie enjoys the natural beauty of the region.

“I love spending time in the National Park, walking around Uluru, watching sunsets and moonrises.”

She is particularly proud of improving her Pitjantjatjara language skills, including at a recent two-week summer school learning from Anangu tutors.

“It’s been a 14-year journey from my first visit as a student to now.

“I’m really grateful that ACRRM and Congress have made it possible for me to return and contribute to healthcare in this community. “It is amazing work, and I love it.”

Contributed by the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine.