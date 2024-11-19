Nothing to see here

By ERWIN CHLANDA

A way of dealing with youth crime has finally been found: Pretending it doesn’t exist.

“Around 7pm on Monday 14 October, the Joint Emergency Services Communication Centre received reports of a group of youths allegedly throwing rocks at a group of people near Meyers Hill in Alice Springs. The offenders fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

The Alice Springs News received this statement from the police this morning, a month and five days after the alleged attack and only after we had made numerous requests for information.

There is no mention of the events in the online archive of police media releases. We asked the police this morning whether they have published the events and if not, why not. We will update this report if and when we get a reply.

We pressed for information about the issue because we consider it to be in the extreme public interest.

Why? Information we received is that the alleged victims were participants in the Masters Games, guests in our town and likely to share their frightening experience with their friends around the country and the games movement generally.

It’s the kind of offence that is sending the tourism industry to the bottom.

We understand all or most of the visitors were hit that evening and at least one was taken to the hospital.

The crime scene is a prime tourist spot, accessible from the Olive Pink Botanical Gardens and a short walk up the hill from the coffee shop there.

We asked the Gardens management for information but received none.

The NT Major Events Company, which organises the games, emailed yesterday: “As the incident did not occur at an Alice Springs Masters Games venue, we are not in a position to comment.”

Tourism Central Australia had not been notified about the alleged attack.

NOTE: The police statement today included this request: “Investigations are ongoing and police urge anyone with information to call 131 444 and quote NTP24000103598.”

UPDATE 6.15pm

Brett Lewis, Police Media Liaison Officer, provided this statement this afternoon:

“Unidentified offenders have allegedly thrown rocks at a group walking in the area, resulting in two women being conveyed to hospital for assessment.

“We are unable to confirm further details relating to the victims for privacy reasons.

“In regards to release of the information:

A full list of reportable crime incidents by month in Alice Springs is contained here.

If information falls within one or more of the following categories, it can be considered for public release:

• Timely, significant events of likely public interest;

• Requirement for public assistance or witnesses where members in charge believe there is a real likelihood media can assist with this part of their investigation;

• Serious incidents such as robbery, serious assault, fatal motor vehicle crashes;

• Proactive, positive PFES stories of likely public interest;

• Strategic priorities with key educational messages such as road safety – drink drivers caught;

• Significant arrests, charges and court dates; and

• Public safety concerns.

The Media Unit will endeavour to provide a response to all requests for information from media. Such responses may be limited to an explanation of why further information cannot be disclosed at the time of the request itself.