Pokies operator gets Mayor’s discreet support

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Mayor Matt Paterson, without the consent of the council, emailed the Commonwealth Bank in support of the town’s biggest owner of poker machines, Iris Capital.

The email is on Office of the Mayor letterhead and addressed to the bank’s Relationship Executive, Major Client Group.

Iris owns the Todd Tavern and Gapview hotels and the Casino.

Mayor Paterson reacted angrily when the Alice Springs News interviewed him, demanded to be told how we obtained the letter, which we declined, and said he would “refer it to ICAC”.

The Mayor said: “I don’t need approval for every letter I send.

“I’m allowed to send a letter from my office without the approval of the council. I can’t say council endorsed something, but I can have an opinion as any elected member can.

“They are allowed to make submissions, as does the Deputy Mayor or all councillors.”

Mayor Paterson says in the email: “The proposed development and expansion of the Lasseter’s complex represents a major investment … and helps satisfy some of the accommodation capacity challenges we experience during major events and the peak tourist season.

“The proposed new day care centre and creche … will be a much needed addition for working families.”

Mayor Paterson does not mention pokies in his email.

As casino manager Craig Jervis declined to comment it was not possible to find out how much the projects have progressed since the email was sent on January 22, 2024.

Speaking with the News Mayor Paterson said pokies are “a legal product. I don’t play pokies but I played them before”.

NEWS: Are there sections of the community that are adversely affected by pokies in Alice Springs?

MAYOR: I think there are people in every community who are adversely affected by poker machines.

NEWS: How many poker machines does Iris Capital own in Alice Springs?

MAYOR: Ah. So here you go. If you call out that one business I will not do a story with you. I’m happy to talk about pokies in Alice Springs.

NEWS: To my knowledge Iris are the biggest owners of pokies in Alice Springs.

Mayor Paterson terminated the interview.

The NT has 2,195 poker machines, 1190 in clubs and hotels and 1005 in casinos.

The minimum return to players (RTP) is 85% in clubs and 88% in casinos. Pokies in the NT casinos are governed by legislation separate to those in clubs and pubs.

UPDATE November 9, 2024, 7.30am

The Alice Springs News was not able to obtain statistics reported last year: “Since purchasing Lasseters Casino in Alice Springs in 2021, Iris Capital has added almost 150 pokies to the venue, bringing the total number of machines there to 400.”

There is no limit on the number of pokies the casino can instal. The losses by patrons are secret.

A government media release on June 6, 2023, announces lowering the gaming machine cap to 1659 in venues other than the casinos.