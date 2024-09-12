Gallery on hold, plans to save Anzac Oval

In Alice Springs today, Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro, with the Members of Namatjira and Braitling, Bill Yan and Joshua Burgoyne.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“There is a pause in the current Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Gallery of Australia program of work to work through the next steps,” Treasurer Bill Yan announced this morning.

The gallery will be built but “we will make sure people in Alice Springs and associated communities understand next steps and come on the journey with us in developing the best facilities for the Red Centre.

“Unlike Labor, we have listened to the community and taken decisive action to put the demolition of Anzac Oval on hold,” Minister Yan said.

“We will do this right and engage with the community around how we can save ANZAC Oval and deliver an iconic project of social and economic importance to Alice Springs,” Minister Joshua Burgoyne said.

