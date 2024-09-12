Gallery on hold, plans to save Anzac Oval

In Alice Springs today, Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro, with the Members of Namatjira and Braitling, Bill Yan and Joshua Burgoyne.
By ERWIN CHLANDA
“There is a pause in the current Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Gallery of Australia program of work to work through the next steps,” Treasurer Bill Yan announced this morning.
The gallery will be built but “we will make sure people in Alice Springs and associated communities understand next steps and come on the journey with us in developing the best facilities for the Red Centre.
“Unlike Labor, we have listened to the community and taken decisive action to put the demolition of Anzac Oval on hold,” Minister Yan said.
“We will do this right and engage with the community around how we can save ANZAC Oval and deliver an iconic project of social and economic importance to Alice Springs,” Minister Joshua Burgoyne said.
At last someone has enough sense to listen to what people of Alice want.
Interesting news, I’ve commenced work on a couple of essays about Alice Springs that will benefit from further twists and turns in this fiasco.
Does the new CLP Government have the integrity to relocate the proposed facility south of The Gap or will the commercial tail of the town continue to wag the dog? I have observed governments of every persuasion use divide and rule tactics to erode the cultural authority and status of Mparntwe custodians for my entire adult life.
Inducements have been quietly provided to some willing to provide some dubious Aboriginal endorsement for the gallery project at the Anzac site. To state the obvious, the situation created by the previous NT Government was socially and profoundly stupid in a great many ways. Its disregard of Mparntwe custodians, contemptible and internationally embarrassing, not an auspicious start to anything with aspirations of greatness.
Locally, the demolition of the school complex at Anzac remains the dumbest economic decision I’ve witnessed in 50 years. To witness Government Ministers stand up and proclaim their formulaic support for custodians at public events while doing everything in their power to undermine them continues a politically unconscionable pattern of disdain.
I truly hope the incoming Government does not waste this reset opportunity and with the ear of business owners, resort to another round of smoke and mirrors. I’m very keen to contribute to the review process.