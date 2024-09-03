Relief for visitor centre’s parking woes

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The tourism industry is waiting to have discussions with the incoming government about the planned new visitors centre on the former Shell depot site, at the western foot of Anzac Hill.

CEO of Tourism Central Australia Danial Rochford says there will be far more parking space, the lack of which has been an “almost daily” irritation at the current site in the Mall.

He says the new site has been recommended to the previous government by TCA after commissioning a report four years ago.

The industry lobby has looked at several other sites but not including the welcome rock near the Adelaide turn-off on the Stuart Highway, nor the National Transport Hall of Fame, suggested by some locals.

Mr Rochford says 50% of tourists come from the north and 50% from the south which means the facility needs to be in the CBD, which is where local traders as well want it to be.