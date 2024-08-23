Animal shelter now a council responsibility

LETTER TO THE EDTOR

According to the administrator, the Alice Springs Animal Shelter registered charity has been liquidated. The ASAS will no longer be able to trade including soliciting donations.

Ratepayers will now fund its activities, minus income from animal registration fees.

Last year, the Shelter expenditure was $466,800.

Multiple crises beset the Shelter, some of them from the dumping of pets as people left town. To cover the cost, the Shelter imposed a higher surrender fee. Some people threw their pets, especially cats, over the ASAS fence.

Staff were burning out and hard to replace.

The Shelter had $120,000 in the bank but their costs were escalating, when the committee decided they could not continue.

They approached the Council at which point it would have been smart to offer funding for more staff and loan some rangers to get the Shelter through its crisis.

The Council seemed unaware that it was responsible under the Local Government Act to take over the core duties of the Shelter if it folded.

The Council is looking for another charity to run the Shelter but is unlikely to find one.

The liquidation of the ASAS wasn’t inevitable, and its loss will affect us all.

Ralph Folds, Alice Springs