The answer to crime is work

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I would like to address the problem of crime in Alice Springs. The solution I think is NOT mentioned on the TV, in newspapers, on the radio and I cannot see it about Alice Springs anywhere on the internet (when googled).

There is also no discussion amongst friends or relatives on this subject. Whenever I mention this, people just go silent and do not even have a comment. I feel like I am pissing into the wind!

The solution to the crime problem is that all unemployed people in Alice Springs should be working like you and me!

Working at a job has many mental and social benefits. The mental benefits would include feeling useful which gives one mental stability. There are other numerous mental benefits as well. The social benefits of course include having money and learning and developing new skills.

I was born in Alice Springs and have lived in the centre of the Northern Territory all my life, and I have not seen any programme replace working at a job. Not one! All the programmes and schemes just don’t work, people say they do but they don’t! A considerable waste of time and money.

So, what is the answer to our high level of crime in Alice Springs and elsewhere? I propose an open-ended Commonwealth Development Employment Programme type of work scheme.

The old CDEP was a closed end. There was normally no prospect graduating or advancing out of the scheme with some sort of skill. There must be skills developed for people to go on with all the requirements to do a career or job, i.e. carpenter, plumber, electrician, secretary, nurse, teacher and the numerous other jobs that people do every day.

There are a few problems that the very long term unemployed have developed. One is that you hardly care about anything much at all!

You hardly care about looking after the house you live in, looking after the car you drive, the clothes you wear, that your kids going to school and to a very few or some only your kids on the street, looking after your very own health, or the amount of personal debt accumulated.

An Alice Springs family I know owes $80,000 plus to Centrelink. Robo debt is nothing compared to this setup; $40,000 plus to Jacana Electricity for a one household and a large unknown accumulation of useless effect court fines.

It also does not help that the Reserve Bank Centrelink payments are at 11.30pm at night creating a booming midnight nighttime economy that have whole families getting a meal. (Hamburgers Alice Springs is nearly number one in Australia).

Almost all do not even recognise that by not working at a job or career that it is doing psychological damage. It has been so normal not to work people think it is normal! This is not new at all; it has been documented all over the world, see examples in England coal mine country, North and South America, even China).

So, how would you start? Gently of course. First there must be a clear understanding that working at a job is good for you. Educators can find and point out all the benefits. A scheme that is designed to greatly encourage and educate people to learn how to work and to even learn how to learn new skills.

I realise the costs may be high to run such a scheme, but the benefits would be enormous. What is the generally the first things that an employer asks his or her employee? His or her tax file number! Paying some tax. Would there be enough jobs in the centre to support extra workers? Deal with it when we get there, who knows people may be keen to work elsewhere.

The way I see it, it really MUST be done, no ifs and buts because we cannot continue the way we are. The costs associated with the way we are going (law enforcement, damage done) will rise.

Of course, one does find on the internet studies that conclude where full employment is there is a low crime rate!

Bruce Clough, Alice Springs.

