Garma apology: Police union canes Commissioner, MLA calls it a croc

By ERWIN CHLANDA
The NT Police Association has condemned the apology speech delivered by Commissioner of Police, Michael Murphy APM, at the Garma Festival yesterday.
Acting President Lisa Bayliss says in a media release: “It is important to confront, acknowledge and learn from the past, without letting it define the NT Police (NTP).”
And Independent Member for the Araluen electorate in Alice Springs, Robyn Lambley, described the apology on social media: “What a croc! Garma has become a ridiculous display of patronising political rhetoric and pantomime.”
Says Ms Bayliss: “It is disappointing the Commissioner did not communicate the content, and intent, directly with the membership well in advance of his speech. In fact, the speech in its entirety was sent to the media before the membership.
“It is also not the role of police to assess the success or otherwise of Federal Government-directed policies of Closing the Gap, the Stolen Generation and the Intervention, as the Commissioner has done.
“If the Commissioner is genuinely committed to achieving the goals he has outlined, it is essential that the entire agency is included in this process and fully supported in its efforts to serve the community.
“Our members deserve the backing of the senior police executive, ensuring they are not unfairly overburdened with blame but rather empowered to continue their vital work for the benefit of all Territorians.”
Ms Bayliss pointed to changes Commissioner Murphy should be making to enhance job opportunities for Aboriginal people within the force.
“The Commissioner’s focus should be not only on Indigenous members of the public but also on the wellbeing and development of the NTP’s own members. This includes providing Indigenous employees within the NTP with opportunities to advance as far as they aspire within the organisation.
“Currently, members of the NTP employed as Aboriginal Community Police Officers (ACPOs) can only progress to the rank of Senior ACPO. If they wish to advance further, they must wait for a transition squad, or resign their position and apply as a recruit constable, as there is no existing ACPO to Constable transition career pathway.
“The association calls upon the Commissioner to address this gap by immediately.”
Ms Lambley said about the event in the Top End: “Politicians and political apparatchiks lining up in their droves pledging their commitment (and apologies) to Aboriginal people.
“The theatre and ceremony of this star-studded, red carpet glamping experience obviously impresses a lot of people, mostly from outside of the NT I dare say.
“With the situation on the ground getting worse for Territory Aboriginal people, it is hard to take any of this very seriously.”
IMAGE: Police Commissioner Michael Murphy at Garma on Facebook.
Let me be the first to thank the Commissioner. Brave!
In-house working parties and platitudes would never work for me.
A PUBLIC APOLOGY, and the appointment of a robust person to lead change, creates a commitment that is now in the glare of high-beam headlights.
What more transparency could you have?
Wholeheartedly agree. A very well written and informative article. NTPOL Commissioner amongst others, grandstanding at its finest.
It is clear that the NT Police have a serious and systemic racist problem. This doesn’t mean that all Police are bad. Far from it. I know many who do a great job under very difficult conditions.
To continually deny systemic racism will ensure that the penal system will remain obscenely unjust. Lambley has lost my vote if she thinks this is a load of croc. It simply isn’t.
The Commissioner has done the right thing by apologising. Next step is to eliminate the scourge of racism as best we can. It kills directly and kills injustice.
Aboriginal people are seen as the lesser in the NT. The time for radical change is needed urgently. That starts with the development of a well educated and skilled police and corrective services workforce that serves and protects all of us, not just the privileged.
A brave and valuable decision by police command that will be derided by some in the ranks.
To effect positive change NT Police must employ Aboriginal staff wherever possible and this will assist in a renewed focus on community engagement and policing.
I do realise there are difficulties and impediments in recruiting first nations residents, including a prevailing hostility to police from within their own families but the message should be TRY HARDER.
In the recent past police trackers were employed at remote stations but this “traditional” presence fell out of fashion and was foolishly discontinued.
Perhaps they should have been rebadged as “indigenous liaison” with a specialist degree in the amazing art of tracking!
The police have a systemic race problem! Really. Everyone who believes closing the gap between black and white. They are the real true racists. Seeding division based on race is racist.
The commissioner is so busy playing racial based politics. He has forgotten to be a leader. Supporting police officers. Leading and supporting public safety. And most of all respect. Respect to the people – all people – of the Northern Territory. Stop with the identity politics. Get on with law and order.
When the law protects offenders over victims. Then the facts are clear. We have no safety.
Accusing hard working police officers of racism. As your excuse for failing the people of the Northern Territory just openly shows your lack of respect to the NT police force. And to the people of the Northern Territory.
We are all people of the Northern Territory or we are divided by race. The police commissioner has made it public he stands with division based on race. And that is the true face of racism.
And he should hold his head in shame and resign. We do not need leaders who actively promote racism in the Territory. I support no division based on race. I support a strong Territory working together side by side. Regardless of race. For the proctor and support of each other.
Probably about time we stopped offering endless and pointless apologies for events that took place way beyond the present. Never heard an apology for the way colonisation treated the convicts, although without the skills of many of them, Australia would have been a sorry mess for a long time.
Racism is alive and well in queues at the bottle shops. Racial profiling is so evident with Aboriginal people being targeted for longer “interrogation” by police officers.