Garma apology: Police union canes Commissioner, MLA calls it a croc

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The NT Police Association has condemned the apology speech delivered by Commissioner of Police, Michael Murphy APM, at the Garma Festival yesterday.

Acting President Lisa Bayliss says in a media release: “It is important to confront, acknowledge and learn from the past, without letting it define the NT Police (NTP).”

And Independent Member for the Araluen electorate in Alice Springs, Robyn Lambley, described the apology on social media: “What a croc! Garma has become a ridiculous display of patronising political rhetoric and pantomime.”

Says Ms Bayliss: “It is disappointing the Commissioner did not communicate the content, and intent, directly with the membership well in advance of his speech. In fact, the speech in its entirety was sent to the media before the membership.

“It is also not the role of police to assess the success or otherwise of Federal Government-directed policies of Closing the Gap, the Stolen Generation and the Intervention, as the Commissioner has done.

“If the Commissioner is genuinely committed to achieving the goals he has outlined, it is essential that the entire agency is included in this process and fully supported in its efforts to serve the community.

“Our members deserve the backing of the senior police executive, ensuring they are not unfairly overburdened with blame but rather empowered to continue their vital work for the benefit of all Territorians.”

Ms Bayliss pointed to changes Commissioner Murphy should be making to enhance job opportunities for Aboriginal people within the force.

“The Commissioner’s focus should be not only on Indigenous members of the public but also on the wellbeing and development of the NTP’s own members. This includes providing Indigenous employees within the NTP with opportunities to advance as far as they aspire within the organisation.

“Currently, members of the NTP employed as Aboriginal Community Police Officers (ACPOs) can only progress to the rank of Senior ACPO. If they wish to advance further, they must wait for a transition squad, or resign their position and apply as a recruit constable, as there is no existing ACPO to Constable transition career pathway.

“The association calls upon the Commissioner to address this gap by immediately.”

Ms Lambley said about the event in the Top End: “Politicians and political apparatchiks lining up in their droves pledging their commitment (and apologies) to Aboriginal people.

“The theatre and ceremony of this star-studded, red carpet glamping experience obviously impresses a lot of people, mostly from outside of the NT I dare say.

“With the situation on the ground getting worse for Territory Aboriginal people, it is hard to take any of this very seriously.”

IMAGE: Police Commissioner Michael Murphy at Garma on Facebook.