How to avoid burnout and be with the kids

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Seven months ago we sold our home in Queensland and moved into a motorhome to explore, get closer to nature and our intuition. So far we have traveled over 8500 km including Alice Springs this week.

I had been trying to do it all as a mum, struggling to keep it together. I was working long hours as a teacher, running a healing business, and trying to be the best mum I could be. I was stressed, exhausted and disconnected.

Until one day my body made the choice for me. I became ill with a rare form of cancer and was forced to stop.

I learned to tune in to my intuition and instead of feeling controlled by expectations of perfect parenting my life became about present parenting.

Here are three ways you can tap into your intuition.

Recognise where society’s conditioning keeps you busy. We are programmed to do-do-do all the time, so instead start to prioritise what is important to you. Not what everyone else or the outside world thinks, but what your truth is. Make time for your family and the things that you really want to do.

Presence is about finding stillness and calibrating towards your inner truth and these new priorities. Pause and come back to yourself in stillness.

This can be super uncomfortable because it means you have to feel; something we’ve been conditioned to avoid by numbing out and scrolling on Social Media, binge watching Netflix or eating that bar of chocolate in the fridge!

Presence is your way back to feeling connected, listening to your inner truth and trusting your intuition.

Then you have to participate – take action and make a choice. If you want to be more in tune with your intuition, your kids and your family and create the life you dream about, you have to take action and participate in a way that is present and prioritises your desires and this new way of showing up in life.



I know you can do it!

Emily Robinson. On the road.