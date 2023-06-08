Give a Frock to be creative and save the world

By FRANCA FREDERIKSEN

The sins against the environment by people chucking away clothes are just hitting the headlines while Sustainable Couture has been providing an answer since 2009.

The annual function in Alice Springs, except for Covid, staged by volunteers, not only has displayed stunning dress creations, it has also struck a blow for the world: The average Australian buys 27 kilos of clothes per year and a third of them finish up on the landfill.



It’s time we gave a frock, say the organisers.

Textile artists have been re-using fabrics and textiles by rethinking, reimagining, reviving, redesigning and remaking gear we wear for young and old, from brooches to wedding gowns, strutted in this one of a kind eco fashion event.

This year’s message is to buy less, wear preloved, wear it longer, swap and share clothing, repair and restore what we have, building the profile of Alice Springs as a creative, eco-savvy desert town and flourishing centre of innovation in recycling. “

“We support the Town Council’s strategic pillar of developing ways to become a more sustainable community, minimising our impact on our desert environment and reducing textile in our landfill,” says Margaret Johnson, network member.

The network is committed to community development through an annual program of collaborative, educational workshops and community engagement activities with individuals and existing arts and craft organisations that reach deeply into Alice Springs community.



Looking for some guilt-free buying? Swap instead of shop, repair your loved item, say the promoters.

The Clothes Swap and Repair Café will open from 9 to 11am on Saturday June 17 at the Eastside Community Garden.

“Give a Frock” will happen at 4pm on Saturday June 24 at Yeperenye Sculpture, Araluen Cultural Precinct.

DECLARATION OF INTEREST: The writer is one of the event’s organisers.