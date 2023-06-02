Man stabbed to death in town centre and broad daylight: CLP wants action

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Yesterday afternoon in broad daylight a man lost his life, stabbed to death outside the Todd Tavern in Alice Springs.

The Opposition along with Territorians fuelled by fear, anger and sadness are calling for Natasha Fyles to finally front up and outline what immediate actions will be taken to stop the recurring violent offending causing loss of lives.

When Territorians hear of these horrific deaths they want action, they want answers and they want change. Natasha Fyles must front the media today and do her job.

How many more lives have to be lost on her watch? How many more thousands have to rally desperate for change to keep going unheard? Enough is enough.

Weeks ago the Fyles Government announced they would stamp out knife crime, since then we have had more stabbing in shopping centres, in our streets and at our workplaces.

Every Territorian can see this hasn’t worked, but can Natasha Fyles?

We recently heard from the Prime Minister that she has not even requested AFP support!

Natasha Fyles and Kate Worden, stop your excuses about complexities and long term change, we need action now.

Bill Yan, Shadow Treasurer and MLA for Namatjira, and Gerard Maley, Deputy Opposition Leader and MLA for Nelson, both pictured at top.

The News has asked Mr Yan and Mr Maley what exactly the action is that they want Ms Fyles and Ms Worden to take.