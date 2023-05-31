Legal firm blasted as crime skyrockets

EXCLUSIVE by ERWIN CHLANDA

As crime in the Territory continues to skyrocket KPMG, a world-wide professional services firm, is scathing about the NT’s biggest law firm, the North Australian Aboriginal Justice Agency (NAAJA).

It has an office and board members in Alice Springs, and is an Aboriginal controlled organisation almost entirely funded from the public purse.

The report describes as “critical” that the structure of the executive team and their team of supporting staff has not evolved in response to the growth in the size and complexity of NAAJA over the past 15 years.

“The role of the CEO is not clearly defined and the CEO’s performance is not adequately managed.

“A lack of appropriate delegations, processes and procedures, and support staff results the CEO workload being unsustainably large, and compromises the achievement of NAAJA’s priorities.”

There should be a “review [of] the membership of the Executive Team to ensure adequate coverage and representation of Throughcare and Law and Justice Programs.

“The operation of the Board has not evolved in response to the growth in the size and complexity.”