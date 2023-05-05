Government builds renal clinic

The NT Government is building a two-storey renal clinic in the hospital car park, corner Gap Road and Traeger Avenue.

The new facility (shown above as an architect’s sketch), is described as a “medical clinic (ambulatory care facility – renal health)” and is understood to have 48 dialysis chairs.

Starting and completion dates are not available, nor are costs.

Remote Indigenous people in Central Australia are up to 30 times more likely to suffer from kidney disease than other Australians, according to a report by Purple House, a well-established dialysis facility focussing on Aboriginal patients in several parts of The Centre.