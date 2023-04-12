Rocks thrown in the Mall, staff barricade intruders

Notes from a security firm:

Entered Todd Mall from Gregory Terrace at ay 6am today. Up to a dozen Aboriginal juveniles were right out front of Reg Harris Lane.

Juveniles threw rocks at the patrol car. Some juveniles were tooled up with weapons. Called police.

Unable to identify which juveniles proceeded to throw rocks. Very quick response from police.

Report from the police:

Three youths were arrested after an unlawful entry, during the early hours of yesterday, at a nursing village in Alice Springs.

Police received information that staff at the location had barricaded the intruders in the administration office after allegedly stealing money and other items.

Police recovered the stolen money and further suspected stolen property from another location.

The three males, aged 14, 16 and 16, have been charged with multiple property offences and will appear in court at a later date.