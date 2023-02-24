People with ‘minimal claims to Aboriginal ancestry’ drive Voice campaign

A former Territory politician wrote to Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton urging a “No” vote in the Voice referendum later this year.

Roger “Stainless” Steele was a CLP member in the NT Legislative Assembly from 1974 to 1987. He had portfolios including transport and industry, primary production, tourism and assisting the Treasurer and was the Speaker from 1984 to 1986.

He provided the text of his letter Mr Dutton to the Alice Springs News. This is an edited version.

There is no such thing as one voice for most Aboriginal people. The high levels of disagreement and division on key issues can lead to aggressive responses and even violence. The Voice can only exacerbate such disagreements.

Representation of issues has been left largely to urban Aboriginal people, rather than people in rural and remote regions of Australia, whose needs are clearly the greatest.

As pointed out by Senator Jacinta Price, many of the Aboriginal people advocating for the Voice come from relatively comfortable urban backgrounds.

It does not appear that Aboriginal people in rural and remote Australia have received adequate representation on the current working group.

Ted Egan has been closely involved with Aboriginal people from wide and diverse backgrounds for most of his life.

He recently pointed out in the Alice Springs News that the Voice signals [compensation] claims by around 200 nations for dispossession and genocide as well as 200 plus years of rent.

Many see this as a gigantic “con” mounted by people with minimal claims to Aboriginal ancestry.

This group of people has been expanding [in response to] financial benefits for those claiming an Aboriginal background.

Some in the wider community, facing tough economic times, are not likely to quietly accept such increased financial and government favouritism resulting from the Voice, to those with questionable claims to their ancestry.

It is essential that the Liberal Party takes a similar stand to the Nationals by opposing the woolly, feel good, emotional approach adopted by the Prime Minister.

The Voice is an assault on our democratic system.

It is very important that government efforts are vastly improved in addressing the severe disadvantages faced by Aboriginal people in rural and remote communities. Major reforms [are needed] in employment and training, education and health and well-being [governed by] a headline agreement with each community.

This should not be left to mid-level bureaucrats, with little real knowledge and skills in the area. Senior government Ministers should be involved.

Agreements should be “bottom-up” not “top-down” as proposed by the Voice.

PHOTO: Mr Steele flanked by Roy Harrington (left) and Humbert Jack who were working with Mr Steele when he was manager of Victoria River Downs station. Facebook image.