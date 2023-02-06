Grog ban back in with opt-out provisions

The NT Government will legislate next week to strengthen alcohol restrictions so that town camps and communities will revert to dry zones, according to a media release this afternoon.

Community Alcohol Plans will be developed by the community and then must be approved by the Director of Liquor Licensing.

Communities that want to opt-out of a dry-zone will need 60% of the population to vote in support of the Community Alcohol Plan.

Local areas will be able to choose to remain dry, or select tailored restrictions which work for them.

The Australian Government will invest $250m in a plan, focussing on more youth engagement and diversion programs, on job creation, better services (by improving health services in surrounding communities, there will be less pressure on Alice Springs, preventing and addressing Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, families (including by better supporting elders and parents, boosting domestic violence services, and on country learning – improving school attendance and completion through caring for culture and country.

Extra spending will include $14.2m for extra high visibility police; $2m for CCTV, lighting and safety measures throughout Alice Springs; $5.6m for emergency accommodation “to help get young people off the streets”; $2m for Tangentyere to boost domestic violence services; and $25m for safety and community services currently scheduled to end in June “to provide certainty to providers and their employees”.