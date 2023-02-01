‘Lodge class action against the parents’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

As a resident of NSW, I couldn’t believe my ears when it was announced that your residents are considering a class action against the Government for the youth crime in your area.

Maybe they should be starting a class action against those responsible for the youth crimes i.e. their parents who raised them to be criminals.

You really can’t expect people to believe that the young thugs wondering the streets in Alice Springs are the result of responsible parenting, can you?

Steven Taylor

Albury. NSW.