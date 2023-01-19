‘Catastrophic’ crime rate: PM must help

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The crime emergency in Alice Springs is an unfolding catastrophe and the town needs immediate support from the Federal Government.

We are not being supported by the Fyles Territory Government so we are calling on the Prime Minister to step in.

Lives and livelihoods are at risk. We can’t even get our groceries.

I and fellow Alice Springs MLA Joshua Burgoyne wrote to the Prime Minister this week asking for the plight of Alice Springs to be elevated to a national emergency, with resources allocated as a matter of national priority.

The Opposition is throwing additional support behind the community’s call for Federal assistance today, launching a Save Alice Petition, which can be signed at www.SaveAlice.com.au.

Our town is under attack. Our police are doing the best they can but are severely under-resourced.

We can’t sleep, work, live or even get our groceries so we are asking all residents, across the Northern Territory, to add their support to the petition.

Federal resources were often sent in when lives were at risk in flood, fire and during the Covid pandemic.

The Territory Labor government has failed in its duty to keep us safe so we’re asking for the same.

Shadow Minister for Public Employment, Bill Yan.