Will someone fix all this criminality?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

When will someone do something to fix all this criminality?

Last night I called the police, because a woman was screaming, shouting and trowing rocks in the Eastside.

Tonight, while I was driving along the main road (MacDonald) a bunch of kids threw rocks at my car, scratched it.

It’s time to protest and demonstrate against this current situation!

Lots of people are leaving for that reason, and the town is become even more unliveable.

Alex Morelli, Alice Springs

PHOTO: Facebook – our archive.