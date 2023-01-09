Government time flows more slowly than a raging Todd

By ERWIN CHLANDA

“It would have been a flood high enough to have covered all of Alice Springs except for the crest of Billy-goat Hill and other similar high points on the edge of town.”

This occurred in about 1830 concludes historian Dick Kimber in his report Cultural values associated with Alice Springs water, drawing on historical records and oral sources.

“Later scientists in town, Geoff Pickup (an expert on slack-water deposits, formed during periods of high floods) and American Mary Bourke, a geomorphologist who was doing her PhD on floods in deserts, found evidence hundreds of years old and, in some cases, tens of thousands of years old, that indicated that there had been rare floods of much greater size.

“Remnant evidence from these super-floods of ancient times, ranging from about 400 years ago to tens of thousands of years ago in the Pleistocene period, was normally viewed as part of the natural form of the country by the Arrernte.”

Today, with Cyclone Ellie uncomfortably close and La Niña dumping big rains on Alice Springs, the town has cause to ask: What’s the government doing about flood mitigation?

The answer is not much, judging by what a local committee recommended and what of that has actually been carried out.

The Alice Springs Flood Mitigation Advisory Committee, chaired by then Mayor Damien Ryan, was convened on March 1, 2016. That is six years ago.

It recommended to “test structural mitigation options and their associated cost benefits with a new digital flood model [and] measures include detention basins in the upper catchments … strategically located detention basins … behind an embankment”.

If you think the committee (see photo) is tippy toeing around something you’d be right.

Serious flood protection work, with bulldozers already in place, ceased on May 17, 1992: Federal Aboriginal Affairs Minister Robert Tickner stopped the NT Government from building a dam in the Todd, upstream from the Telegraph Station, described by a report at the time as the only effective solution for saving the town.

Mr Tickner acted on requests from traditional owners seeking to protect sacred sites.

Junction Waterhole, site of the Todd dam proposed 30 years ago.

These “structural mitigation options” are clearly a dam but like the war in Basil Fawlty’s hotel, this is a word not to be mentioned.

Mr Tickner imposed a 20 year moratorium, which expired 10 years ago. Using it as an excuse for doing nothing has long since ceased to be credible.

People dying when the river rages notwithstanding, the governments – plural – keep sitting on their hands.

What would the dam recommendation from the committee cost? $500,000 for initial modelling / testing and a capital works budget of $30m over a five to 10 year timeframe.

Is that measured from the convening of the committee? From the release of the undated report? Has it started?

Making the digital flood model may have, but bulldozers are nowhere in sight.

The committee report estimates at $25m “to construct preferred technical option as per the Mount Johns Flood Immunity Project … supported by a flood study which demonstrates that any new infrastructure proposed does not negatively impact the existing flood profile of Alice Springs.”

This has apparently been started but it is not clear what stage it has reached. That is one issue included in the questions the News has put to the government.

The next one is the doozy of all the committee’s recommendations.

It’s worth $100m: “That an engineering investigation is undertaken to gain the necessary data to determine the technical feasibility and the flow on effects of widening the river bed as it passes through Heavitree Gap.”

What will they do with the road?

Elsewhere the government has contemplated elevating it on stilts as it goes through the town’s most magnificent landmark and linked to dreaming tracks spanning The Centre.

Another oddity in the report is this drawing (at right) in the report suggesting the railway line should run trough a tunnel at the base of the ranges, at the western side of The Gap.

This has been suggested by the News, was described by the nation’s most experienced tunnel builder as eminently feasible, and would be used to channel flood water when necessary, following an example already in operation in Malaysia.

The idea was apparently raised in the town council but went nowhere.

We will report government replies if and when we receive them.

COMMITTEE, pictured above, from left – front: Russell Lynch and Mayor Damien Ryan. Rear – Ken Lechleitner, Rod Cramer, Jimmy Cocking and Michael Sitzler.