Big rains: Stock up for four days

The Bureau of Meteorology says people should prepare an emergency kit including canned food, water and medication to last at least four days, forecasting areas of rainfall with isolated heavy thunderstorms across central parts of the NT over the coming days, starting this afternoon.

The bureau says heavy rainfall and flooding is possible for the Upper Victoria River, Tanami Desert, Barkly, Central Desert, MacDonnell Ranges, Simpson Desert, Georgina River and Eyre Creek, East Kimberley Rivers and Sturt Creek District.

A flood watch has been recommended for parts of the Northern Territory.

Rainfall of 30 to 50 mm with isolated totals exceeding 100 mm are expected today, and an additional 40 to 70 mm with isolated falls over 100 mm tomorrow.

NT Police, Fire and Emergency Services Southern Command Manager, Ian Carlton, says: “Flash flooding can render roads impassable for up to a week. In the past, emergency services have had to respond to several motorists who have required rescuing or had become bogged from flooded roads.”

He says people should maintain awareness of the changing conditions, by monitoring the SecureNT and Bureau of Meteorology websites and listen to the local emergency broadcaster and check current river levels.

Other advice was: Fill your vehicle’s fuel tank; stay away from flooded drains, rivers, streams and waterways; prepare for flooding and move away while safe to do so; don’t drive into flood waters, watch for changes in water levels so you are ready if you need to evacuate; do not park or camp adjacent to rivers.

For emergency help in floods, storms and cyclones call 132 500.