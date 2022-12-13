Power prices panic? Not here.

By ERWIN CHLANDA

As people in other states are facing soaring electricity costs or uncertainty, and the national Parliament is recalled to make decisions on Thursday, Territorians are smiling.

“Here in the Territory we are in a good position,” Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said after attending National Cabinet last week when power prices were “high on the agenda.

“We have government owned corporations. Our power prices will not go above CPI [Consumer price index],” she said in a media release.

“Assisting Territorians with the cost of living is the Territory Government’s main objective, this is why power is already subsided by $120 million.

“We are not facing the same power prices issues as other States and Territories because we have government owned corporations, which the CLP would have sold.”

However, when asked to comment about this sale claim, Shadow Minister for Essential Services Joshua Burgoyne said: “This is categorically untrue.”

PHOTO (supplied upon request): One of the 10 Austrian-built gas-powered Jenbacher generators at Brewer Estate, about 30 km south of Alice Springs.