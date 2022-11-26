Plan to make town safe lacks detail and urgency

By ERWIN CHLANDA As police make repeated appeals for people to stay out of the central business district fearing children driving at high speeds in stolen cars may cause death or injury, Families Minister Kate Worden, when asked about a new policy to combat the problems, is refusing to disclose funding and other details. The government’s sole front bencher in The Centre, Chansey Paech, says – via a minder – about the Social Order Response plan: “Our office does not have access to the information to answer these questions.” Yet Mr Paech, as the Attorney General, had no difficulty praising this week the amendments to the Sentencing Act delivering “smarter justice for a safer Territory. The legislation reforms mandatory sentencing and mandatory non-parole periods for a limited range of offences”. The Opposition described the move as a ploy to reduce the ballooning number of prisoners. Many of the plan’s initiatives are set down for next March and even June, after another long, hot summer. Police this week sent an additional 45 officers to Alice Springs but the Police Association says this “won’t necessarily stop the offending happening” while “violence and harm will continue to fall on the shoulders of our exhausted members”. The plan, judged by the 39 initiatives published, raises some important issues but fails to provide detail and specific strategies, according to Ross Homel AM, Professor Emeritus, Criminology and Criminal Justice, Griffith University in Queensland.

It seems to be a “tick and flick” approach designed to get the government “off the hook, and not specific enough to hold them to account,” he says.

“We need to get people excited in the solution.

“ What’s the overall aim? What do they want to achieve?

“It’s a mixed bag, not a whole lot of detail.”

There is insufficient involvement of the people most affected – the kids and their families.

“It has to be inclusive, not just white males,” says Prof Homel, recently retired, whose decades long work included studying issues similar to those in Alice Springs in hotspots including Townsville, Cairns and Mt Isa.

“Control needs to be in the care of communities, to manage their own specific needs, with government support and not stigmatising Indigenous kids.”

Commenting on the plan’s Chapter 7 Prof Homel says the suggested environmental design of the town’s trouble spots would be positive, aiming at “improving the amenity in general, making it attractive at night as well as during the day.

“This would be sending a signal that this is a place you don’t wreck.”

In case of trouble the larger number of people would intervene directly or call the police.

This would create “areas of natural surveillance” without “hidden areas for people getting up to no good” as experience in the UK has showed.

One of the early initiatives in New York was removing rubbish and graffiti rapidly, “not allowing tags to sit up on the walls”.

Prof Homel says Communities That Care provide nation-wide examples of what could be done by the community in The Alice: “Sit down and talk to these kids. Improve their lives. You win elections not by law and order.”

He is doubtful about the plan’s call for business and community patrols: “This is not an issue for white police, white businesses. We should not repeat colonisation.”

The call for increased surveillance is “kneejerk stuff.

"CCTV does not prevent crime. It enables solving it."

The challenges include unsafe homes, violence, alcoholism, sexual depredation: “We need strategies dealing with causes” and they vary from place to place.

“Where is the emphasis on the aunties” who in many dysfunctional families are the kids’ main carers.

There should be a carrot and stick approach: “There needs to be focus on deterrence, offering all help” but if that fails the kids must be made aware they are on a pathway to be dead or brain damaged.

Support for families should be given “every way you can, providing a better home for the kids”. Taking away kids should be avoided “when possible”.

The plan’s proposal to reinvigorate the ‘No school, No service’ campaign will do little more than “ motivate kids to smash a window, when they get a chance”.

Prof Homel says he “strongly” supports Restorative Justice – involving the victim, the offender and the community in repair and reconciliation – an alternative to prison introduced in New Zealand 30 years ago.