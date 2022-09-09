Voice ‘divisive’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It is time to restore integrity in education. It suits some to crave an audience who believes in the destruction of history to prepare children for activism instead of with knowledge.

Curriculum encourages embellishment with disregard to facts. There is support for internationalism rather than Australian sovereignty.

I do not want to give up my country so easily to theories of people like them.

The Voice politics that some push, is divisive and an exercise to enshrine racial division into our Constitution.

I am not the racist of these pages, it those who have theories of rewriting history, which of course, cannot and should not be pursued.

Australians are one people, one flag, one voice. Beware of impersonators and those pushing a race-based government.

Immigration made Australia great and those wonderful post-war migrants are proof of our success as a democracy.

As Jacinta Price, Indigenous Senator [from Alice Springs] says: “Indigenous Australians have their own voices, they are many and varied and you should start listening to them.”

Marilyn Quirk, Heybridge, Tasmania.

PHOTO Facebook.