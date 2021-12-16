Centrecorp expands into construction industry

By ERWIN CHLANDA

It appears Alice Springs has a new construction company which seems to be linked to the Aboriginal owned Centrecorp.

That in turn is owned by the Central Land Council, Tangentyere and Congress, the health NGO.

Well-known builder from Asbuild, Paul Graham, is mentioned on the company’s stationery.

On Monday Centrebuild invited a tender for Laramba government employee housing for DIPL, a 1 x 2 bedroom duplex.

The submission is required by no later than COB Monday January 17.

UPDATE 3:15 pm

Project Manager Jess Mack says Centrebuild is a joint venture between Asbuild and Centrecorp.

It has about 10 staff.

At the moment there are three houses and a duplex underway in Hermannsburg.

Further projects are in Nyirrippi, Yuendumu and Yelamu which may extend over five years under New Build and Room to Breath projects.

Ms Mack is former employee of Ingkerreke.