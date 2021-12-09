Labor’s ‘staggering’ failure with youth bail

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

New figures showing a staggering number of crimes allegedly committed by youths in just three months proves the Gunner Government’s youth bail reforms are a complete flop.

Opposition questions submitted through a formal Parliamentary process has revealed 167 youths were charged with almost 400 crimes in the three months to the end of October, 2021.

Of those 167 youths, 79 were already on bail at the time they were apprehended.

That means almost half of youths apprehended were allegedly repeat offenders. This is deplorable.

What more does Labor need to finally realise its youth justice system is broken and this government has failed Territorians – particularly victims of crime?

Ms Finocchiaro quotes Shadow Minister for Territory Families, Joshua Burgoyne, that 20% youths apprehended whilst on bail were granted bail again, claiming this is a clear indication that the Gunner Government’s “catch and release” youth justice laws just aren’t working.

Leader of the Opposition, Lia Finocchiaro