100 kids in street: How will Gunner keep us safe?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I have written to the Chief Minister demanding to know how his government plans on addressing crime in Alice Springs over the summer period, and what strategies are being put in place to reduce the number of youths on the streets after dark.

The police reportedly stated that there were up to 100 youths on the streets of Alice Springs last night.

It would seem we are heading for another crime crisis in Alice Springs this summer.

Kids need a safe place to stay at night and at the moment there does not seem to be any options available.

In the past the government has trialled various programs to reduce the number of youths out at night, including the failed Youth Drop-in Hub which cost over $300,000 and only managed to increase the number of youths in the CBD.

Robyn LAMBLEY, MLA Member for ARALUEN.

PHOTO: Alice supermarket (not Coles).