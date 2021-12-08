Ingkerreke Commercial in liquidation again

Aboriginal controlled Ingkerreke Commercial Pty Ltd is in liquidation for the second time and claimed to be owing Ingkerreke Services Aboriginal (ISA) – by far its major debtor – just under $2m.

Questions have been raised about the respective ownership of companies involved and any sources of government money.

ORIC gave ISA an extension to January 31, 2022 for holding its AGM that was due on November 30, 2021.

Major claimed creditors are: ATO $326,823; Centrepoint Cars $56,780; GGS Alice Glass $66,653; Hardy Fencing $89,669; Ingkerreke Services Aboriginal (ISA) $1,966,929; Tjawanpa Outstation Resource $193,200.

The claimed $3.24m creditors include $3.19 unsecured.

Reece Australia is a secured creditor to the amount to $52,834.