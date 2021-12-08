Bogus outback development

By ERWIN CHLANDA
After a night when every single dwelling in Yuendumu was broken into, and when one business there received a half million dollar quote for looking after the security of their premises for the year, the Alice Springs News tried to rattle the cage.
On top of previous stonewalling came this:
“The Emergency Operations Centre has many plans in place, outlining how we will respond in a variety of situations. These whole of government response plans are exercised, revised and updated regularly to ensure they can be enacted quickly and efficiently when needed.”
It took the police three days to provide this patronising non-answer in reply to precise questions.
Turning our enquiry on its head may be an interesting strategy.
Yuendumu is just down the road from what is likely to be the world’s biggest gold mine, Newmont. It has 1,200 direct and indirect employees, on a fly-in and fly-out roster at a massive cost from all over Australia.
Yet there is plenty local labor.
Given the incessant blathering about developing the outback, how come just a handful of workers at the historic Granites mine come from Yuendumu?
How come people in Yuendumu live in decrepit dwellings when it could be a modern outback town with full employment like the mining camp (pictured)?
What exactly is meant by Developing the North? How is it going to work when one considers Newmont as an example?
The mining agreement with the US company, responding to one of the principles of land rights, is based in part on offers of employment to be readily available.
Why they remain largely without take-up is the question that needs to be asked.
FACT CHECK: “After a night when every single dwelling in Yuendumu was broken into.”
NOT TRUE. Take only my dwelling which hasn’t been broken into in years. We don’t even bother to lock our doors during the day.
Without counting I am confident that the number of dwellings that have NOT been broken into far exceeds those that have.
[ED – The information came from another long time resident.]
FACT CHECK: “What is likely to be the world’s biggest gold mine, Newmont.”
True, Newmont is probable the biggest gold producer in the world, but their Tanami operations mine at the Granites isn’t even their biggest producer in Australia, which is the Boddington mine in Western Australia.
“Largely without take up” is indeed a very pertinent quotation.
In my experience the mine isn’t all that keen on local participation. Most of their glossy PR is tokenism. The News quoted from their web-site in a previous article.
As far as I know there isn’t a single Yuendumu Warlpiri employed at the mine. There is a silver lining, when there was a Covid-19 outrbreak at the mine, this didn’t affect Yuendumu in the least.
Newmont boast a significant number of Indigenous employees, which range from as far away as Torres Strait. I don’t deny these people the opportunity to get these jobs, but to count them as local Indigenous participation under the Granites agreement is a bit precious.
You only need to look at the treatment of that TI descendant qualified electrician who wrote to the News, to read between the lines. Any Indigenous person who stands up for their rights is avoided.
Then there is the other side of the take-up equation. Why would a Warlpiri person sacrifice their world view for the sake of a well paid job in a to them entirely foreign environment?
Thanks Frank. It is your last sentence that is most difficult for politicians, bureaucrats, do-gooders and critics to accept.
I well recall an Aboriginal health worker in a Centralian community.
A senior woman, intelligent, reliable, very well paid, the ideal person.
After a few years she resigned, much to the puzzlement and distress of the doctors and nurses.
In her world view, being involved with her children, grandchildren and community in a traditional way was more important.
The contributions from Frank Baarda are welcome but is needs to be taken into account that:
• Neither Minister Paech nor Minister Worden agreed to an interview with the News.
• The response from the police is without substance and was three days late.
• The publicly funded NGO we contacted provided no substantial responses.
• The News is continuing to pursue the story.
Erwin Chlanda, Editor