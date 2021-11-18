On discovering the shocking low rate for the NT solar feed-in tariff

LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I recently sent this letter to Minister for Essential Services Eva Lawler:-
Dear Honourable Minister,
We bought our house here in Alice Springs five years ago hoping to move in imminently but I was struck down with Acute Leukaemia, so we were delayed and moved in March this year.
On buying the house we saw to our disbelief that it had no solar panels, so immediately spent $10,000 having 20 of them installed. On moving here we discovered that a huge African Mahogany tree covered half the roof throughout winter months, so rather than cut it down, we installed another eight panels on the west facing roof ($3,500).
I see from an ABC report that the NT government cancelled their 1 for 1 tariff rate last year without any warning, so any expectation that we could pay off our solar panels within the expected five or six years has been thrown in the trash.
If I take October as an average month, we received $16.54 From Jacana Energy for generating 1,034 KWH of electricity to be used (one assumes) in the NT. Does that sound to you like any kind of deal? Or a complete rip off?
At this rate (earning approximately $192 a year) we will have only earned $1,920 in 10 years, and $3,840 in 20 years (assuming we are even alive by then – I am a working 70 year old) by which time the solar panels will probably need to be replaced. Would you agree to any transaction like this? It verges on disgusting.
I have spoken at length with Katrina (a manager) from Jacana Energy to find out what is going on. Jacana says the NT government is solely responsible for the collapse of the solar feed-in tariff and it is something they have no control over. This is possibly because Jacana has the ear of the NT government and their profits have dropped over recent years with the uptake of solar – I have no way of knowing as there is no transparency – I do know that profits and shareholders have priority in our economic system.
Anyway last year we were getting 24.23 cents a KWH and now we are getting next to nothing at .083 cents a KWH. I realise in a capitalist world, companies have to make a % profit but this is way beyond that – it’s obscene.
If the NT government is seriously committed to a green future (let alone saving the planet for their children and children’s children) as opposed to the occasional green wash statement, I urge you to re-consider what you have done. Rather than encouraging every citizen to get on board with solar power, you are in effect penalising those who have taken the initiative.
Please don’t reply with a counter argument that the company has expenses for infrastructure, upkeep, repairs etc. I would reply that they are already charging us a fixed rate for that at $14.81 a month.
Please don’t reply with the argument that the system cannot handle so much electricity and becomes unstable. Engineers have been fixing these kinds of problems ever since Edison (DC) and Westinghouse (AC) at the beginning of the 20th Century. Regulating electricity is not rocket science.
Please don’t reply that capitalism requires vast profits to invest in the future, we have taxes for that… and indeed the private energy sector is already ahead of most governments in at least seeing the end of coal, even if methane is beyond their steak lunches.
The myopic thinking of most governments in Australia have us lagging behind the rest of the industrialised world – we are currently the worst emitter of green house gasses per capita. Instead a place with as much sunshine as the NT should by now be selling a surplus of energy to SE Asia instead of penalising its citizens for trying to do the right thing.
Yours respectfully,
Jon Rose
Alice Springs
Photo at top: Domestic solar installation, sourced from Facebook.
I second the motion!
Well, it is my belief that Solar is a bit of a government con.
In SA we receive a feed in tariff of 14 cents. Others who signed up early are still getting 50 cents.
One (possibly) unknown drawback of solar, is that just because you have panels, doesn’t mean you will have power in the event of a grid failure or maintenance during the day.
The power companies cite that it’s a safety feature so that when the grid is off (maintenance) you are not feeding power to make the grid live which is dangerous and that makes perfect sense.
BUT there is a special switch (additional cost $600) that will disconnect you from the grid, but you are not allowed to have one.
So when the grid is off for whatever reason, you won’t have power. I am unsure if this is the case if you have batteries, though I imagine it is and that would annoy me even more.
If you are thinking about going off grid altogether, apparently you need batteries and a generator to be allowed to do it.
Getting to Jon’s comment, I can’t see how you can set a feed in tariff and then just change it.
It should be illegal! In the early days, many borrowed to install solar and they planned to use the feed in tariff to help offset the repayments on the loan.
We were told we can make a bit of money with a “small” investment, but when the government changes the rules so you buy something for 28 cents and sell it for 0.83 cents (-70.36% Loss) you are never going to make money, let alone pay for your system.
But alas, the government does what ever it wants and that’s the crime. The NTG is full of BS when it comes to solar and clean energy.
It is my belief that the solar scheme is about controlling the energy supply and not in a good way. Try going off grid and see what red tape you encounter and then try to have the daily fixed charge removed off your account!
Agreed. I’m currently building a new home and solar now seems financially unviable. Out of curiosity, isn’t there a saving made with power consumed during daylight hours which would be the full $0.2423/kwh?
E.g. If you consume 500kwh / month and approx. 250kwh are offset from solar during daylight consumption then you’d save an additional $60/month…
For climate conscious customers who would like to adopt solar, it would be good to know the economics around this.