Young offenders plunge Yuendumu into chaos

By ERWIN CHLANDA

Relentless burglaries of businesses and homes by juveniles, in many cases night after night.

A fee of more than half a million dollars to provide private security for a business premises.

A superbly successful art business started in 1985 driven to uncertainty about its future.

Confusion about government Covid requirements: Should artists working as contractors be required to be vaccinated as are other workers?

This is a snapshot of Yuendumu today, a community of some 900 mostly Warlpiri people north-west of Alice Springs.

An outbreak of the pandemic on top of all that would plunge the community into chaos, says Warlukurlangu Artists manager Cecilia Alfonso.

Warlukurlangu has some 800 members from the region, some more sporadically involved than others, who provide art works to it, for sale the world over. Ms Alfonso says the commercial success this year has been outstanding.

The company usually takes a summer break and will this year, except the period of closure is unclear.

PHOTO supplied.