Car washed down Todd in record rain

Alice Springs is on alert after the Todd River burst its banks following the wettest November day on record.

A man became stranded in the swollen river as emergency crews worked to save him from rising waters.

The man attempted to cross the Undoolya Causeway when he became trapped.

Police, Fire and Emergency Services said the man’s sedan was “swept off the road” by rising floodwaters.

“The man managed to self-extract from the vehicle and get to a tree where he has stayed until NTES arrived on scene,” says police.

The Todd River Schwarz Crescent weather station recorded at least 70mm of rain in the last 24 hours, as Alice Springs Airport recorded more than 100 millimetres of rain.

Twenty-four hour rainfall has not been this high since January 30, 2001, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

This morning, authorities closed several roads in the area, including Schwartz Crescent, the Undoolya causeway, Tunks Road, Taffy Pick Crossing and Palm Circuit.

A trough near the South Australian and Northern Territory border, associated with a complex low-pressure system over SA, will move northwards through the southern districts later today.

UPDATE:

Many rivers and floodways are inundated, and most roads are impassable.

The Stuart Highway remains open in both directions but motorists should expect delays. Please avoid unnecessary travel, and “if it’s flooded, forget it,” says the Bureau of Meteorology.

Authorities are currently assessing the network which may take some time. Further and more detailed updates on road conditions will be published to Road Report NT as they become available.