Sun powered private enterprise to block crime

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The US$22 billion project sending Australian sunshine more than 5,000 kms to Singapore, via high-voltage undersea cables, is well underway on the northern end.

Opening in 2027, it’ll be the largest solar farm and battery storage facility in history.

Meanwhile at the southern end of the Sun Cable work has started this morning near Alice Springs on an experimental component from which electrical current will be fed into the network on its way north.

Volunteers are creating a string of small businesses, combining photo voltaic and horticultural businesses, to be owned by rehabilitating offenders and their families.

Crime by both adults and juveniles has been a major problem in the iconic town for some years.

The Australia-Asia PowerLink project mammoth “Powell Creek Solar Precinct” sits on 12,000 hectares of arid land about 800 km south of Darwin.

The southern end of that very large project at Alice Springs is yet to be named.