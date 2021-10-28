Transport Hall to need (some) cash

Friday, October 29, 2021

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The finances of the National Road Transport Hall of Fame are “satisfactory” but there would still be a need to “maximise income and actively seek external funding”.

That’s the view of Rex Mooney who three weeks ago took the reins of the iconic institution from Rosey Batt of Adelaide law firm Rosey Batt and Associates.

It had in turn been put in charge in July 2019 after long time tensions between the NT Government, responsible for the Association Act, and a national board which had created a famous attraction in The Centre.

Mr Mooney says it is not yet clear to what an extent, the new team will participate in the new management.

Mr Mooney says he had identified 22 items of review ranging from legal and building requirements, OH&S and general audit of the facility.

