By ERWIN CHLANDA

Police officers are apparently beginning to measure the level of public disturbances by counting “crimes per hour”: According to a media release, last weekend they “responded to a whopping 340 crime incidents over a 72-hour period over the weekend.

“This was averaging around five crimes an hour, with six youths picked up, but others remain on the loose.”

According to Superintendent Tony Deutrom: “Another wild weekend of crime in Alice Springs with average of five crimes committed an hour.”

However, these statistics are skewed because only when a crime has been proven beyond beyond reasonable, in the eyes of a judge, doubt can it be regarded as a crime.

“It was a bad weekend with a lot of people either coming home or waking up to their home being unlawfully entered, and their property stolen.

“It is without a doubt one of the more gut-wrenching feelings to find out you’ve been broken into, and to those victims I am sorry that you’ve experienced that.

“Police continue to work hard to maintain a sense of safety within our community, and this weekend was no different.”

Investigations are ongoing into the 16 unlawful entries, three attempted unlawful entries and eight stolen motor vehicles – all of which have been recovered, which occurred during the weekend.

