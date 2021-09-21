Oval for gallery: Custodians unanimously opposed, says NTCAT

By ERWIN CHLANDA

The Mparntwe custodians are unanimously opposed to the acquisition of ANZAC Oval for the Aboriginal art gallery (NAAG) and the NT Government should go back for more talks.

“Consultations by the Northern Territory Government have not, to date, been adequate,” was the recommendation released this afternoon by the NT Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NTCAT), after a government request for advice.

The Town Council says it “acknowledges and accepts the ruling” of NTCAT: “Council is pleased NTCAT have listened to our evidence and deemed the community consultation between the Northern Territory Government and Traditional Owners as insufficient.

“Council now encourages the Minister to acknowledge today’s ruling and seek more appropriate and genuine consultation with Traditional Owners and Council.”

Says NTCAT: “However, although we have upheld that part of the Council’s objection, we do not consider it a sufficient reason for us to recommend against the acquisition [of the oval] proceeding.

“We do, however, think it is very important that the people with the strongest traditional connection to the land (wherever it is) that is ultimately to host the NAAG be given a significant voice in decisions affecting its conception, development and operation.

“The NAAG will, after all, be a celebration of the artistic expression of the traditional connections between indigenous Australians and their lands.

“We have therefore made a recommendation that the Minister consider undertaking further negotiations with the Mparntwe custodians before making a final decision whether to acquire Anzac Oval.

“We have also recommended that the Minister consider whether protections already in place for sacred sites on the proposed NAAG site are adequate.”

The 47 page statement is signed by NTCAT president Richard Bruxner and Member Andrew Macrides.