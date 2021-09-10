Primary vote winner Cocking demands re-count as margin is just 17 votes

By KIERAN FINNANE

Jimmy Cocking, the candidate for Mayor with by far the highest first preference vote, says he will be demanding a re-count after Matt Paterson was declared winner tonight.

Paterson is just 17 votes in front after the distribution of preferences from the third-place getter in the primary vote count, Eli Melky.

About two-thirds of the preferences from people voting for Mr Melky went to Mr Paterson.

Overall turn out for the 2021 elections was 61.4%. From a total of 130,461 electors who were eligible, 80,112 turned out.

Electoral Commissioner Iain Loganathan said the final figure shows that too many electors remain disengaged with democracy: “People only get one chance every four years to have their say in local government elections and it’s a pity that more electors don’t take the opportunity.

“The more people vote, the more our councils and governing bodies become representative of our society.”

UPDATE Sept 11, 9.45am

The recount has been confirmed.