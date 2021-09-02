Water allocation make-believe review held in secrecy

As reported in the Alice Springs News, the firm, Fortune Agribusiness, is in financial difficulties though an affiliated media company.

“Fortune will use 40 billion litres of water annually, the equivalent of 16,000 Olympic swimming pools, for 30 years to irrigate export crops,” says Alex Vaughan, of the Arid Lands Environment Centre (ALEC).

“Water pumped from a massive 146 bores will lower the water table by 50 metres, posing a huge risk to native plants, animals, sacred sites and community drinking water.”