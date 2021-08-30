Netball: improved positions, confidence building successes

By STEVE MENZIES

The final minor round of the KFC Alice Springs Netball Association on Saturday produced an interesting scenario for the finals beginning next week.

There were some teams across the 11 grades that improved their position while others had confidence building successes.

One crucial game was the Club Eastside A-Reserves top-of-the-table clash between Rovers Complete Construction and Neata Glass Giants.

Rovers forfeited the game 10 minutes into the third quarter when centre Chloe Southam injured her knee.

She was the second Rovers player, after Christa Ziem-Dicker in the first term, to be injured in the game and not be able to continue the game.

This left Rovers with six fit players and to prevent further possible injuries when playing short.

At the time Rovers led 25-24 after leading 21-16 at half time.

The result had no bearing on their ultimate finishing positions but it will be a blow to Rovers’ finals chances if the duo cannot recover for a rematch of these two teams.

The other three games featuring A-Reserves resulted as expected with Rovers Complete Construction KFC A-Grade defeated the Wests Epilogue reserves team 70-37, Wests Gillen reserves team defeated Federal Club Eastside reserves 52-39, after leading 17-7 at quarter time.

And Federal Club Eastside A-Grade defeated Federal Office National Angels on forfeit after the two teams shared players for a scratch match in the second half.

In the Yeperenye B-Grade, third-placed Seasons CADS defeated top-side Federal MPH 45-43.

Seasons led 36-28 at the final change but good defence by Lydia Gresham and Jacita Ashley held firm to complement the hard work of Sannon Pepper to bring Federal back in the game only to fall two goals short.

Federal managed to hold on to top spot, on percentage, from Seasons Complete Fencing & Steel Deals which defeated Wests Jaws Contracting on forfeit.

Rovers and Sundowners Alice Hospitality Supplies had big wins against The Alice Springs Brewing Company Giants and Stratco Federal Queens respectively.

Wests Loco Burrito won its way into the B2-Grade fourth place with a 49-40 victory against the previous fourth-placed side Rovers Spritzers.

The top three B2 teams … Rovers Complete Construction, Wests Ward Keller and Federal AKC … all had wins against the grade’s bottom three aides.

There were two upsets in the Trophy Central C-Grade _ second-placed Rovers BnTz defeated top side Federal P&V Flames 40-31 and Neata Glass Giants had its third win of the season beating Wests Jaws Contracting 37-35 after the scores were level at the final change.

Sundowners Elders Insurance won its fourth game for the season defeating Rovers Raptors 28-24

There was a change at the top of the 13-and-under Division 2 ladder with Sundowners Club Eastside reclaiming first place after defeating Rovers Blue 17-8.

Previous grade leader Seasons R&R Tax + Bookkeeping had the bye.

Photo Jay Scott-Hunter.