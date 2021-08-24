‘Creepy’ card from Burgoyne: Who did he get the address from?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I recently received the card above in the mail, to my home address, from Joshua Burgoyne [the Member for Braitling].

Since I don’t know Joshua, nor have I personally provided him or his office with my name, address or date of birth, I called the number on the card to determine where his office obtained my personal details, and request being removed from their mailing list.

Kim, the woman who answered the phone, informed me the details were obtained via the NT Electoral Roll, to which Joshua has access as an MLA and can legally use for these purposes (… she believes, “because everyone else is doing it.” Her words.)

She also hung up on me, citing poor language, when I described the explanation as “bullshit.”

Which seemed more about palming off a genuine complaint regarding privacy and misuse of information / resources, than any legitimate concern over the linguistic abasement of the preceding conversation.

Thinking this was all a bit suss, I got on the blower to the NT Electoral Commission which informed me that either the information isn’t available on the Electoral Roll, or it is not supposed to be used for this purpose (I don’t quote recall their exact words.)

I was also told to make a formal complaint with the NTEC, which I have.

Anyway, I’m sure I’m not the only person in town that Josh is sending creepy birthday cards to.

And if his office did indeed use Electoral Roll data for illegal purposes, (or possibly worse, buying our data to send creepy birthday cards) then it seems like a fun story 🙂

Luke McDonnell

[ED – The Alice Springs News has invited Mr Burgoyne to respond.]